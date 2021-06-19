Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 25.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after acquiring an additional 145,268 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,830,000 after acquiring an additional 42,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $202,920,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $493.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $244.32 and a 12-month high of $518.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $495.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

