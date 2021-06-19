Zel Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.64 or 0.00363359 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00145845 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.61 or 0.00223130 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009993 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002365 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004453 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

