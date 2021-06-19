Zen Protocol Price Hits $0.0548 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0548 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.10 or 0.00720146 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000268 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00161163 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000517 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

