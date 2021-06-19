Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Shares Gap Up to $11.59

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $11.85. Zepp Health shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 3,318 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $681.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

