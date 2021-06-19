Zero (ZER) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,470.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $10,470.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.22 or 0.00371228 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00147871 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.69 or 0.00228692 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009189 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004429 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000724 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,135,604 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

