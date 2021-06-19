ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Down 12.5% This Week

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $133,206.44 and approximately $72.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00024817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00056971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.81 or 0.00717959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00082884 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

