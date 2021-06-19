Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.90 million-95.70 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23. Zhihu has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $12.48.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zhihu will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

