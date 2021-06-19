Zigcoin Trading Down 9.1% This Week (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. Zigcoin has a market cap of $5.74 million and $516,237.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00059621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.00739213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00043387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00083756 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,149,666 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.