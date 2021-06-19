Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires New Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $282.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.31. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $286.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.