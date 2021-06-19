Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires Shares of 5,545 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after acquiring an additional 203,813 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,769,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,882,000 after purchasing an additional 242,885 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,615,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,649,000 after purchasing an additional 183,520 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,537,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,216,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $40.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.41. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $42.31.

