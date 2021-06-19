Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 2,832.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 456.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

EPP opened at $51.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $53.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.