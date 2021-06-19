Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 221.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 1,503.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after buying an additional 26,028 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Insulet by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,900 shares of company stock worth $7,182,323 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $280.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,158.08 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $183.74 and a twelve month high of $306.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

