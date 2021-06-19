Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 149.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Baxter International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,046,000 after buying an additional 401,586 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Baxter International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,084,000 after purchasing an additional 289,794 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Baxter International by 136.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 154,157 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,657,000 after purchasing an additional 82,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $80.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $91.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

