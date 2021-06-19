Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686,987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,374,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,606,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,064,000 after purchasing an additional 338,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $332.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $342.16. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $249.70 and a 12-month high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

