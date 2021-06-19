Zions Bancorporation N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 624,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,054,000 after purchasing an additional 75,001 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 119,703 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 486.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 281,314 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 919,258 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,693,000 after purchasing an additional 112,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

