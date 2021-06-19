ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

