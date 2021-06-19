Zynecoin (ZYN) Reaches Market Cap of $12.67 Million

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zynecoin has a total market capitalization of $12.67 million and $119,712.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zynecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001598 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00058177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00024936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.78 or 0.00727932 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00043680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00083455 BTC.

Zynecoin Profile

Zynecoin (CRYPTO:ZYN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

