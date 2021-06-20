-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.01. DZS reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.61 million. DZS had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DZSI. Zacks Investment Research raised DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DZS in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in DZS by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DZS by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in DZS by 21.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in DZS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in DZS in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DZSI opened at $21.53 on Thursday. DZS has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.84.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

