$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.21. Verra Mobility reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

VRRM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.30. 1,160,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $15.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 1.7% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 109,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

