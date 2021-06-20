-$0.25 EPS Expected for CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). CareCloud posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CareCloud.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.17 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTBC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareCloud currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $170,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $190,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,641 shares of company stock worth $712,372. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTBC opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $125.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.92. CareCloud has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $13.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Article: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareCloud (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.