$0.28 EPS Expected for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 411.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOD stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. 1,172,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,406. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $18.54.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Modine Manufacturing (MOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.