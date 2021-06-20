$0.28 EPS Expected for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 411.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOD stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. 1,172,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,406. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $18.54.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

