$0.39 EPS Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Juniper Networks reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,516,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,917. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $61,370.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,901,312. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,769 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 359.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,130,000 after buying an additional 1,363,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 239.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after buying an additional 1,114,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,649,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,781,000 after buying an additional 1,102,138 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

