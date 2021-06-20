$0.42 EPS Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Ready Capital posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

RC stock opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

