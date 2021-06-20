-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to post ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.46). Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. 104,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,613. The company has a market capitalization of $111.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.87. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.