-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.53). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. 1,857,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,567. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560. 12.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

