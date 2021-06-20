$0.65 EPS Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Commercial Metals reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $731,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,705,666.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,680. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

