$0.98 EPS Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. CyrusOne posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CONE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.40. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 187.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in CyrusOne by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,389,000 after acquiring an additional 171,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,371,000 after acquiring an additional 265,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

