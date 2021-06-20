0Chain Market Cap Hits $22.57 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $22.57 million and approximately $339,749.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0Chain has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00095181 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

