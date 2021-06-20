$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Catalent reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Catalent by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTLT stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,823. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent has a 1-year low of $69.52 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.86.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.