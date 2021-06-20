$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Twitter reported sales of $683.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.85. 13,272,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,014,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.59. Twitter has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $500,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $144,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,386 shares of company stock worth $4,809,923 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Twitter by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

