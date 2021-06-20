$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will report $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Internet Bancorp.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INBK traded down $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,072. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.24. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.83.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.