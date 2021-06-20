$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.63. IDEX reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.88.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 728.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $143,190,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 4,634.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in IDEX by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 180,903 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $211.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.08. IDEX has a 1 year low of $145.85 and a 1 year high of $235.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

