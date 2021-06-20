$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.34.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $180.53. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $275,989,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $156,026,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 196.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,768,000 after acquiring an additional 568,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after acquiring an additional 232,180 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after purchasing an additional 226,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

