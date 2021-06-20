$1.68 EPS Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.93. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $8.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Shares of NYSE WLL traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.90. 1,856,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,318. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $52.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

