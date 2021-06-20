$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to post earnings per share of $1.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings per share of $2.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $7.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $8.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVB opened at $206.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.88. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $216.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 73.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

