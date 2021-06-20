$100.56 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report $100.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.74 million to $122.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $55.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $415.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $384.61 million to $484.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $604.62 million, with estimates ranging from $566.30 million to $690.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,504. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.37.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

