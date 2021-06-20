$107.15 Million in Sales Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to post $107.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.00 million and the highest is $107.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $86.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $434.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $433.00 million to $435.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $469.25 million, with estimates ranging from $460.00 million to $478.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGIC shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $735.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.39. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $18.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 66.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

