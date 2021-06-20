118,352 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 118,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MUR. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,925 shares in the company, valued at $541,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,566 shares of company stock worth $622,652 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MUR opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

