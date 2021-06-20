13,500 Shares in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000.

Shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

