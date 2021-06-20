17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 17 Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 17 Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $5.30 in a report on Friday, May 28th.

YQ opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). Equities analysts forecast that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

