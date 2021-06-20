1,802 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $236.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of -333.08 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.42. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.52 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,044 shares of company stock worth $110,757,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

