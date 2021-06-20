$187.08 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will announce $187.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.90 million to $190.40 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $178.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $751.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.90 million to $759.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $749.50 million, with estimates ranging from $738.60 million to $757.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,205,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,174. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

