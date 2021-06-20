1,943 Shares in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

