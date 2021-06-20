1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Tops One Day Volume of $141,451.00

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $208,883.76 and $141,451.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00005056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00137709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00179575 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,447.09 or 1.00045177 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.74 or 0.00838594 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.