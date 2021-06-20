$2.14 EPS Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will report $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the lowest is $2.11. DaVita posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $9.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

NYSE:DVA traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. DaVita has a 1 year low of $75.30 and a 1 year high of $129.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,248 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

