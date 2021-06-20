$204.04 Million in Sales Expected for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will announce $204.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.47 million. National Energy Services Reunited posted sales of $199.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $975.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $953.60 million to $997.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

NESR has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NESR. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,584,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after buying an additional 989,980 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth approximately $10,115,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 338.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 319,364 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 539,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 298,518 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.93. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

