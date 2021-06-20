$22.30 Million in Sales Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will post $22.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.40 million. Tellurian reported sales of $6.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 252.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $76.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.82 million to $139.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $149.05 million, with estimates ranging from $34.82 million to $234.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million.

TELL has been the subject of several research reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.74.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tellurian by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00.

Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

