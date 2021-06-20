24,044 Shares in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The RealReal by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 462,845 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The RealReal by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 31,475 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $38,217,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The RealReal by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,279,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,005,000 after acquiring an additional 200,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REAL. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $50,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,587,650.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 110,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,877. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $19.66 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 3.15.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

