2,442 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,089,000 after acquiring an additional 299,182 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,094,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $8,272,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,718,000.

RZV opened at $92.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $43.79 and a twelve month high of $100.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.99.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

