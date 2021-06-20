2,550 Shares in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Utah Medical Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTMD. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 287.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Utah Medical Products during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 315.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $84.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.76 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.26. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.22 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.43.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

